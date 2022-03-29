OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass authorities are trying to identify a man who believes he’s a “prophet” and attempted to interrupt several church services Sunday.

WDHN crews went to the Opp churches where the individual visited. Although nothing bad happened, parishioners are still shaken over the incident.

Northern Heights Baptist Church Pastor Jonathan Jones recreates the disruption that took while he was

at the pulpit Sunday morning.

While there were around 150 parishioners in the congregation, a stranger came through a side door to the sanctuary and knelt at the altar before making the Catholic “sign of the cross.” The individual left an envelope that contained a flash drive along with scripture on a pew. He then walked out.

“Whenever you saw him take a knee and do the cross you know something was up,” Pastor Jones said. “And then when he left the envelope and exited. Of course, there are concerns raised you are not sure what’s in the envelope and not sure how to react. But our men jumped into action and did a great job following him out.”

10 or 15 years ago, authorities would not have placed such importance on this incident as they do today, simply because churches are now targeted.

On Sunday morning, this individual also demanded to see the pastors at Opp’s Church of Christ, First Baptist Church of Opp, and the First United Methodist Church of Opp. But in each of those instances, church security asked him to wait until the service was over. But, he wound up leaving.

Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance says the “junk drives” have material difficult to decipher. In one instance, he reportedly says he can heal the sick. But, he also says he’s wanted in Ohio.

“We want to make sure this person is someone that may be someone that can pose danger, or lack some in mental state and want to give a little peace of mind to our Churches and the members of our churches,” Chief Chance said.

Authorities say church parishioners say he left in an older model dirty, white SUV with a Florida tag. That license number is unknown.

If anyone knows who this person is or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Opp police.