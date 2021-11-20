University of North Alabama crowns new queen

In the photo, from left, are Laurel Butz, Aleya Gilley, Miss UNA Claire Hendrickson, Cheyenne Johnson, and Sydney Medley. (Photo: UNA)

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of North Alabama named a new queen to compete on the Miss Alabama stage in 2022.

Claire Hendrickson, of Anniston, was crowned Miss UNA at the university’s pageant on Saturday evening. Hendrickson is a sophomore at UNA, studying mass communications.

Nine women competed for the title in five stages, including interview, on-stage question, lifestyle and fitness, talent, and evening wear.

Miss UNA receives a one-year tuition scholarship, a custom-made Miss UNA ring and the chance to compete for Miss Alabama.

A Huntsville native won an award in the pageant as well. Laurel Butz was named Miss Congeniality.

Senior Cheyenne Johnson of Lawrenceburg, Tenn. was named first runner-up, Junior Aleya Gilley of Moody was named second runner-up and also received the Outstanding Service Award, Sophomore Sydney Medley of Russellville was named third runner-up.

The Miss UNA program has been in place at the university since 1974 and since that time three of those winners have won at Miss Alabama.

