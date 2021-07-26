University of Alabama bridge set to open soon

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA – October 22, 2010: Sign for The University of Alabama on the front of the College of Nursing building. This building was recently constructed on the southeast corner of campus, which is located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama (USA).

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is getting some much-needed road improvement work done. Wednesday, August 4, a new bridge overpass will open, making it easier for students to avoid some dangerous train tracks when they walk to campus or ride bicycles.

UA Senior Shelby Carpenter is thrilled the University has built the overpass.

“Growing up I grew up near train tracks in Birmingham, and I was always told to stay away from those and never go or walk near them at all. So walking across train tracks has been sketchy, and so now that there’s a path over it that will eliminate that fear.”

The new bridge will connect 15th street to Paul W. Bryant Drive. It’s a one-mile-long overpass that allows car traffic to drive above the train tracks. It will also feature a ten-foot-wide walking and bicycle path, along with streetlights and security cameras.

Mayor Walt Maddox says not only will the bridge improve safety for students, it will also be good for the economy.

“It will provide a great transportation opportunity. In addition, it will open up economic development down 15th street and be safer and help grow businesses. It’s a win for Tuscaloosa.”

The new overpass bridge cost $21 million to build.