EDGEWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — An unidentified person was discovered in a body of water behind a residence in the Edgewater area Saturday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived to a home in the 5800 block of Java Avenue after 5 p.m. to investigate the report of a possible body in the water. Upon arriving, a body was located and recovered by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The JCCO will attempt to identify the individual and determine the cause and manner of the death.

If you have any information, you can call 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.