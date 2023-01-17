MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Tuesday that workers who became unemployed after severe storms and tornadoes that struck Autauga and Dallas counties may qualify for unemployment assistance.



According to the Alabama Department of Labor, those who live in or worked in the two counties and became unemployed due to severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes during the period of Jan. 12 may be eligible for assistance under the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program. President Biden designated the area as a disaster area on Jan. 15.

People who may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance include the following: individuals who no longer have a job, are unable to reach the place of employment, or were scheduled to start work in the major disaster area and the job no longer exists. Those who became the breadwinner or major support of the family because the head of household died, or those who cannot work because of an injury incurred during the major disaster. All of the previously described circumstances must be as a direct result of the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.

Claims can be filed here, or by calling 1-866-234-5382. The deadline to file a DUA claim is Feb. 16, for Autauga and Dallas counties.