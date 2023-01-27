MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Workers in Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa Counties who lost their jobs as a direct result of the severe storms and tornadoes on Jan. 12 may qualify for unemployment assistance.

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitgerald Washington made the announcement Friday. The ADOL had previously designated workers in Autauga, Coosa, Elmore, Dallas and Hale Counties as eligible for unemployment assistance under the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program.

“Generally, those who are eligible for state unemployment benefits are not eligible for DUA, but a claimant may qualify if state unemployment compensation benefits are exhausted,” Washington said in a release. “If you believe you are entitled to these benefits, I urge you to file a claim to see if you are eligible.”

People can file DUA claims through ADOL’s website or by calling 866-234-5382. The deadline is March 1.