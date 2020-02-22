UAB to partner with American Red Cross for blood drive

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — A chance for you to help save lives. UAB is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a series of blood drives.

The blood drive will begin Monday and last through March 3rd.

Monday through Friday, you can give blood at the UAB North Pavillion.

The the following Monday and Tuesday, donations can be given at UAB Highlands on 11th Avenue South.

UAB says right now there is a critical need for all blood types.

