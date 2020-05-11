UAB Blazer Kitchen hosts food giveaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Benevolent Fund with the Blazer Kitchen held a community food giveaway Monday.

The first 400 households were able to access food using their drive-thru.

Families were able to take one box per household.

This giveaway was made possible in coordination with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

