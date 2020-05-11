BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Benevolent Fund with the Blazer Kitchen held a community food giveaway Monday.
The first 400 households were able to access food using their drive-thru.
Families were able to take one box per household.
This giveaway was made possible in coordination with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
LATEST HEADLINES
- UAB Blazer Kitchen hosts food giveaway
- PARA activity center re-opens with limitations
- Memorial for fallen law enforcement officers goes virtual
- Members of Gov. Ivey’s COVID-19 task force disagrees with reopening plan
- Exclusive Poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic