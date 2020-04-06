UA researcher studying emotional response to pandemic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., (WIAT) — How are people’s emotions influencing their behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic?

That’s the question Dr. Philip Gable, University of Alabama associate professor of psychology, will be studying, thanks to a grant from the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Rapid Response Research program.

Many people in the United States are uncertain of what the future holds and what day-to-day life is like in other areas of the world. Dr. Gable says there are “tremendous” amounts of uncertainty around the globe.

“We are interested in the role uncertainty plays in how people feel and behave, and we are especially interested to see how non-conscious emotions toward avoiding the virus influence health behaviors.” Dr. Phillip Gable

Gable also adds how the spread of COVID-19 in the United States creates a “social-psychological problem of a scale never encountered in modern times.”

The research at the university is part of the NSF’s efforts to start non-medical analysis that can be used to explore the model and spread of COVID-19, educate and inform on the science of virus transmission and prevention, and take actions to address this global change.

More information on this upcoming study can be found here.

