UA making standardized test scores optional for 2021 admission

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to the lack of access to standardized tests around the nation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, The University of Alabama will not require standardized test scores as part of the admissions process in 2021.

The optional requirement makes a huge difference compared to years past, as standardized test scores help determine a student’s acceptance into an institution.

While applicants will still be required to submit an official high school transcript, meet minimum unit requirements and complete the admissions application, they will have the option to submit an SAT or ACT test score.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic started to spread across the nation, many high school students were unable to take traditional standardized tests because of health guidelines,” Matt McLendon, associate vice president and executive director of enrollment management at UA, said. “UA and many peer universities are making test scores optional for the upcoming freshman class due to challenges surrounding testing availability.”

Standardized test scores will also be optional for students applying for scholarships, the university said. To be considered for test-optional scholarships, students must submit a scholarship application, which can be found in their myBama portal after they are admitted.

“Scholarship applicants who don’t submit a standardized test score will be reviewed on their scholarship application and GPA of core high school courses,” McLendon said. “We have a system in place that will make the review process fair for all students who apply for a scholarship, whether they choose to submit a test score or not.”

The pilot program for admissions received support from UA leadership, including President Stuart Bell and Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. James T. Dalton; leaders of The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees’ Academic Affairs and Student Affairs Committees; as well as the UA System Office.

More information on admissions requirements can be found on the UA Undergraduate Admissions website. Information on scholarships can be found on the UA Scholarship website.

