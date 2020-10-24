UA fans enjoying another ‘Tennessee Hate Week’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s “Tennessee Hate Week” and the Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday in Knoxville.

Some businesses in Tuscaloosa are preparing for game day despite it being a road game.

Reagan Starner is the owner of R&R Cigars. He also an Alabama fan, this week Starner typically sees more business because so many fans want to have their cigar’s ready to light up when the Tide wins.

“To me, I think it’s the best tradition, it’s so much fun because after the game everyone smokes a cigar. I’ve been fortunate enough to smoke a cigar inside the stadium and on the field after a game and that’s the coolest. But to smoke a cigar at Bryant Denny Stadium is the best,” Starner said.

For 13 straight years, the Crimson Tide have enjoyed its winning streak over Tennessee. David Jones is hoping it continues, he is one of the owners of BAMA Stuff. The store made 500 “Beat Tennessee” buttons and they have sold out.

“The fact that we have beaten them the last thirteen years doesn’t hurt the rivalry. I hope it continues another 13 years,” Jones said. “I would say it’s one of the bigger rivalries because of the streak and of course it’s always great for our business.”

Starner is glad to have another rivalry game and is thankful despite COVID-19 that both teams get to play.

“It’s a sense of normalcy that we just haven’t had all year long. And there nothing more normal then Alabama beating Tennessee then lighting up your cigar after the game and smoking your cigar for an hour,” he said.

Game time for kick-off in Knoxville is 2:30 p.m. and you can watch it right here on CBS 42.

