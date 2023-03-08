HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is holding a job fair tomorrow in an attempt to fill nearly 350 jobs.

The event will be held in the Rocket Center’s Education Programs Building from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers say these jobs include full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

The center is looking for space camp counselors, nurses, lifeguards, museum guides, gift shop sales associates and many more positions.

Officials say after this hiring wave, the center’s workforce will double in size. For more information, visit the center’s website.