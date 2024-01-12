SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell released a video Friday one year after tornadoes struck Alabama’s 7th Congressional District.

In her message to her constituents who were affected by the tornadoes, Sewell recalled her experience following the storm and expressed gratitude to those who have supported the recovery effort. She also gave an update on the progress made since tornadoes hit central Alabama one year ago.

According to her office, Sewell collaborated with federal, state and local partners to work on a disaster response. Sewell led Alabama’s congressional delegation in a letter asking President Joe Biden to increase the federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures to 100%. Biden granted the request last February.

Sewell also got a $500,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration to help long-term recovery planning in Selma and Dallas County. Her office stated more than 95% of the cleanup from the storms is done.

You can click here to watch the full video.