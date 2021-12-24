Two train cars full of automobiles burn in east Alabama

SHORTER, Ala. (AP) — Two railroad cars full of automobiles caught fire and burned in an east Alabama town. The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department shared a statement on social media saying freight cars caught fire Thursday night in Macon County.

Photos showed flames licking through openings on the sides of the car carriers. The blaze didn’t spread to other train cars. But the fire department says vehicles inside two rail cars were destroyed. No injuries were reported, and it wasn’t clear what types of automobiles were on the train.