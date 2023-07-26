VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) — Two 16-year-olds are facing charges after a fire was started in Valley’s Walmart on Monday.

Around 9:45 p.m., Valley Police Department officers were called to the store regarding four teenagers reportedly shoplifting. During the search, a second call came in from Walmart — this one reporting a fire inside the store.

The fire was extinguished by Walmart management and bystanders, but the store was evacuated due to smoke, with one person hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

According to reports, the fire was started by one of the four teenagers who shot a flare gun into a box of merchandise. Three of the teens were located and brought to the police station for questioning.

Two 16-year-olds were charged with fourth-degree theft of property. Both were released to their guardians. The other two juveniles are 14-year-olds.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Valley Police Department at (334) 756-5200.