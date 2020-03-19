Two Southern Union students test positive for COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Two students at Opelika’s Southern Union State Community College have tested positive for COVID-19.

The information is being shared with WRBL News 3 by SUSCC’s Shondae Brown who confirmed both students are currently quarantined and receiving medical treatment in accordance with public health protocols.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in our efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we have notified the instructors and all students in the students’ classes. To the extent possible these individuals will be asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days,” Brown said.

Southern Union students were out for spring break last week and remain out of school for the time being.

Brown does not know if the students were tested in the Lee County area or not.

LATEST POSTS