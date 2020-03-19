1  of  24
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham How to help fight COVID-19 If you have COVID-19 symptoms JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Oral Health Regions Bank REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police UAB Physician Test Positive for COVID-19

Two Southern Union students test positive for COVID-19

Alabama News

by: Elizabeth White

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Two students at Opelika’s Southern Union State Community College have tested positive for COVID-19.

The information is being shared with WRBL News 3 by SUSCC’s Shondae Brown who confirmed both students are currently quarantined and receiving medical treatment in accordance with public health protocols. 

“Out of an abundance of caution and in our efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we have notified the instructors and all students in the students’ classes. To the extent possible these individuals will be asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days,” Brown said.

Southern Union students were out for spring break last week and remain out of school for the time being. 

Brown does not know if the students were tested in the Lee County area or not.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories