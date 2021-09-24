2 killed in shooting at Guntersville Taco Bell

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people are dead after a shooting Thursday night at Taco Bell in Guntersville.

According to Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson, two people were declared dead at the scene with circumstances unknown at this time.

A third victim arrived to the Marshall Medical Center to be assessed, according to police. That victim is expected to be released overnight.

Peterson stated that the shooter is also being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Marshall Medical Center North under guard.

Investigators say three vehicles, all believed to be somehow involved, are being processed: a dark Nissan sedan, a silver Dodge pickup truck, and a silver Mazda sedan.

At this time, Guntersville Police say all people and vehicles were accounted for, and they don’t believe anyone remains at-large.

No identities have been released, as officials work to notify next of kin.

