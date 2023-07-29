HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two juveniles were taken to the hospital and one was arrested after a shooting at the Bridge Street Mall.

HPD said officers responded to a shooting call at 370 Bridgestreet at 7:22 p.m.

HPD Spokesperson Sydney Martin said that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between a group of juveniles. She said during that altercation a firearm was discharged once by a juvenile. Martin said of the two young people were injured.

HPD said that one juvenile has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting. Martin said that the juvenile will be taken to the Neaves Davis Center and that no more information is being shared at this time due to the ages of those involved.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said a male was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious but stable condition. He said a female was also taken to Huntsville Women and Children with non-life-threatening injuries.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Brent Patterson said that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Martin said there is no additional threat to the public.