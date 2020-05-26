Two bodies wash ashore in Gulf Shores

UPDATE (7:16 am) — A second body has washed up in Gulf Shores near 6th street.
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Lt. Robert Howard with the Orange Beach police, a body has washed ashore in Gulf Shores near the state park. The body has not yet been identified and more information will be released this morning.
