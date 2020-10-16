Two Alabama officers killed in 1920s finally getting grave markers

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama police officers who were killed in the line of duty in the 1920s are finally getting markers for the graves.

The Mobile Police Department says donations from a funeral home and cemetery will be used to mark the resting spots of officers Christopher M. Dean and W.F. “Happy” Murphy. Dean was shot to death in 1926 while checking on some suspicious men. Murphy was fatally wounded after stopping a speeding vehicle in 1929. Relatives of neither man could afford grave markers.

A ceremony is planned for Friday afternoon.

LATEST POSTS