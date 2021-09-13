Two African Servals escape from Huntsville barn Sunday

Serval cat concentrating while hunting in the grassland in the remote Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania, East Africa

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two African Servals escaped from a barn in Huntsville over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from 256Exotics owner Lacey Herring, the felines went missing from Winchester Road Sunday night.

Herring asks anyone who locates the animals should contact the the Madison County Sheriff’s Office or local animal control officers.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department told News 19 they were not aware of this situation, but, “We would advise citizens to be aware of surroundings, use caution and report any sightings.”