Tuskegee teen charged with attempted murder in shooting of young boy

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in a weekend shooting that critically injured a 4-year-old child in Tuskegee.

The Tuskegee Police Department arrested 18-year-old Joshua Washington of Tuskegee and charged him with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied building regarding the Feb. 13 shooting in the 500 Block of Pleasant Springs Drive. Washington will be charged as an adult and was arrested Sunday night and placed into the Macon County Jail without incident. More arrests are anticipated.

Monday morning, Tuskegee Police Chief Loyd Jenkins III told News 3 that 4-year-old Davion Tarver remains in critical condition on life-support after being shot Saturday night. Investigators say it appears a round from a shooting in the parking lot traveled into an apartment and struck the baby.

“First, I want to ask that you keep the 4-year-old victim and his family in your prayers. As of right now, the child is still listed in critical condition. I am glad to see citizens taking a stance and pass the information on to law enforcement. It shows everyone that the citizens are not going to let these violent criminals get away with these crimes. I want to thank all the Tuskegee Police Officers and Detectives that worked rigorously to locate everyone involved in this tragic incident, but our job is not done yet. We are going to continue to locate all the violent offenders involved and bring them to justice,” said Chief Jenkins.

Davion Tarver's mom shared this picture of her and her son

Jenkins praised surrounding law enforcement agencies for their help.

“I also want to thank Sheriff Brunson and the Macon County Sheriff Office for assisting us in the apprehension of Joshua Washington and also being there through this investigation. Again, these senseless acts of violence will not be tolerated in this city or county. Law enforcement in this county is always ready, willing, and able to bring those criminals to justice when they cross that line,” Jenkins said.

Tarver’s mother continues asking the community for their prayers in a message she sent to WRBL’s Elizabeth White Sunday afternoon.

“Hey, Elizabeth, can you please let everyone know Davion Tarver is in critical condition and is still on life support fighting for his life. I need all the prayers we can get because I know my son is a fighter, and I would like to thank everyone reaching out to our families, but this is a very hard time for me. My mother, Didred Cannon, just died December 22, 2020, and now I’m dealing with this. Please pray for him. He is only 4,” said Beanca Cannon.

The investigation remains active. If you have any information about this incident. Please contact the Tuskegee Police Department, Investigation Division at 334-727- 0200. You can also contact the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).