TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) – Beginning Friday, the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site will reopen Hangar 1 at a reduced capacity.

Hours of operation will be Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Site grounds are open daily from 8:00 a.m. to sunset.

Face masks are required in all Site buildings and outside on National Park Service-managed lands when physical distance cannot be maintained.

For updates and current status, visit their website here.