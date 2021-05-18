Tuscaloosa Taco Bell awards employee $25,000 Live Más scholarship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On May 18 the Taco Bell Foundation will award $7 million in Live Más Scholarships to 420 team members and students, selected from nearly 10,000 submissions.

Tuscaloosa Taco Bell on 15th Street, owned and operated by Tacala Companies, will award one of its employees, Jailen Stockdale, with $25,000 for school to pursue her passion of Community Service and Civil Engineering at Auburn University.

Stockdale has been a Taco Bell team member for almost two years.

The Taco Bell Foundation’s Live Más Scholarship is designed to fuel students’ boldest educational and career ambitions. The application requires a 2-minute video describing what you love to do. Both employees and any young fans of the brand ages 16-26 can apply.