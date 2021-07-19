Tuscaloosa Police searching for person who fired shots into church

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are looking for the person responsible for gun damage done to a church in west Tuscaloosa.

According to a TPD Facebook post, the Road to Glory Church at 2905 17 Street sustained interior and exterior gun damage.

The damage was not discovered until Sunday, July 11, and investigators believe the shots were fired sometime between July 4-11. Police also say over a dozen rounds have been fired into the side of the building according to assessments of the damage.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the damage is asked to call TPD at 205-349-2121.