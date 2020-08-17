Tuscaloosa mayor upset over crowds lack of social distancing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunday, photos surfaced of people standing outside a Tuscaloosa bar with no social distancing and only a few masks were seen.

Tuscaloosa Mayor, Walt Maddox, tweeted, ” Why? We are desperately trying to protect @tuscaloosacity – We are trying to have college football season.” in response to large crowds not practicing safe social distancing guidelines.

Greg Byrne, University of Alabama Athletic director, also called out the large crowds not wearing masks saying, “We’ve got to do better than this.”

Why? We are desperately trying to protect @tuscaloosacity – We are trying to have college football season. We have been running details for 3 straight nights. @TuscaloosaPD is stretched thin between COVID-19 and these details. We will be requesting daytime help from #UAPD. https://t.co/ZHCR2XAk8F — Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) August 16, 2020

In additional tweets, Maddox said, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing is not much to ask for to protect yourself and others.

MORE PICTURES : UA STUDENT CROWDS AT BARS: This was the scene on Sunday morning just before noon at a bar in Tuscaloosa on the strip near University of Alabama campus. Many students were wearing masks 😷 but many others were not pic.twitter.com/Dnjd7TB12W — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) August 17, 2020

