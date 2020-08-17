Tuscaloosa mayor upset over crowds lack of social distancing

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS 42)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunday, photos surfaced of people standing outside a Tuscaloosa bar with no social distancing and only a few masks were seen.

Tuscaloosa Mayor, Walt Maddox, tweeted, ” Why? We are desperately trying to protect @tuscaloosacity – We are trying to have college football season.” in response to large crowds not practicing safe social distancing guidelines.

Greg Byrne, University of Alabama Athletic director, also called out the large crowds not wearing masks saying, “We’ve got to do better than this.”

In additional tweets, Maddox said, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing is not much to ask for to protect yourself and others.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page