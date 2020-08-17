TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunday, photos surfaced of people standing outside a Tuscaloosa bar with no social distancing and only a few masks were seen.
Tuscaloosa Mayor, Walt Maddox, tweeted, ” Why? We are desperately trying to protect @tuscaloosacity – We are trying to have college football season.” in response to large crowds not practicing safe social distancing guidelines.
Greg Byrne, University of Alabama Athletic director, also called out the large crowds not wearing masks saying, “We’ve got to do better than this.”
In additional tweets, Maddox said, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing is not much to ask for to protect yourself and others.
LATEST POSTS
- Tuscaloosa mayor upset over crowds lack of social distancing
- S.C. man travels to Florida to take Lutz homeowner hostage, deputies say
- LIVE BLOG: 3 Cedar Park police officers shot while responding to call; suspect barricaded with family members
- Central AL Forecast: Humidity Drops Tomorrow & Tuesday
- Pro Hall of Famer Deion Sanders graduates from Talladega College