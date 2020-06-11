Tuscaloosa leaders discuss race relations and community policing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Many communities around the country are having conversations about race relations and policing. In Tuscaloosa Wednesday a number of city leaders, lawmakers and law enforcement officers held a virtual conversation addressing these issues.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley believes a stronger relationship between officers and the community needs to be improved to build trust.

“To me, this is community policing. I want to see officers can walk through every area in town and go and talk to people,” Blankley said. “Not just police stuff but just interact. I think we do need to bridge that gap between law enforcement and the community.”

Wednesday’s Zoom virtual conversation was called “Bridging the Gap”. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says it’s about time folks come together to have this serious discussion.

“This conversation that has been years too late is now happening,” Maddox said, “So I think we have a great opportunity here, the vast majority of all us now even though we come from different backgrounds realize that all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.”

The Chamber of commerce of west Alabama hosted the virtual meeting. They are planning to have more conversations about race relations in the near future.

