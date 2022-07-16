TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County Sherriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate Saturday.

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, an inmate at the county jail was sent to the hospital after complaining about several medical issues, including shortness of breath. The inmate was conscious and alert when he left the jail.

Several hours after arriving to the jail, his health began declining and despite emergency medical treatment, he died shortly after.

The inmate’s family has been notified.

The investigation will be conducted by the Violent Crimes Unit.