TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City Council has approved the selling of beer, wine and hard seltzers at the Coleman Coliseum.

The state of Alabama must grant a liquor license to the arena as well. Coleman Coliseum is home to several University of Alabama sports teams, including the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The Southeastern Conference lifted a ban on alcohol sales in public seating areas of on-campus stadiums in 2019, leaving the final decision to universities.

No liquor will be sold during events and all attendees who purchase alcohol must be over 21 and will have their IDs checked.

Employees at the arena will also go through a program that will teach them how to serve the drinks appropriately during sporting events.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.