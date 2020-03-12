1  of  3
Breaking News
Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency over coronavirus; K-12 schools taking 2.5-week break President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus Alabama’s second coronavirus case confirmed
1  of  19
Closings
All Alabama Schools Barons games National Anthem auditions Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Cher at the BJCC City of Tuscaloosa Greater Birmingham Humane Society Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Negro Southern League Museum’s Jackie Robinson Street Festival Rebel Run at Vestavia Hills High School Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena The Birmingham Public Library’s Partnership Community Health Fair The NCAA Division II Track and Field and Women’s Basketball UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Village 2 Village 10K

Troy tells students to stay home ahead of coronavirus outbreak

Alabama News

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University students will have to get their education through “alternate delivery methods” starting next Monday, according to an announcement by the Office of University Relations.

“Students are encouraged to stay home, but residence halls will remain open for students who need housing,” the release states. “All campuses will remain open, and faculty and staff will continue normal operations.”

Student dining and other campus services will continue to “operate as normal.”

“We chose to make this transition out of an abundance of caution to mitigate risk and prevent exposure or spread of the virus on our campuses,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, who leads the University’s ad-hoc coronavirus task force.

“Troy University is Alabama’s leading public provider of online learning and a pioneer in distance learning,” he added. “We have the experience, expertise, and technology to make this transition in a manner that will ensure continuity of learning for all students. Most classes will transition to the Canvas online platform. For certain classes that do not easily translate to an online platform, alternative delivery methods will be made available.”

This comes after the university canceled all domestic and international travel until April 6. Study abroad programs have also been put on hold indefinitely, and intercollegiate athletic events are suspended as well.

Troy operates an information page on its actions concerning the coronavirus, which you can access here, and a special email for parents and others to get information from. That address is coronavirus@troy.edu.

To date, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories