Trial set in 1999 Alabama cold case killings of 2 teen girls

October 02 2021

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — A trial is scheduled next year in the capital murder of two Alabama teenagers who were found in the trunk of a car in 1999.

A local news outlet reports Circuit Judge William H. Filmore has set May 2, 2022, as the start for the trial of 47-year-old Coley McCraney, who was arrested in March 2019 for the shooting deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, both 17 years old.

Police said they identified McCraney as a suspect after using genetic genealogy techniques on crime scene DNA. McCraney’s wife and his defense lawyers have said McCraney is innocent.

