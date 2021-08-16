Trial set for Alabama nurse charged in husband’s poisoning

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A new trial date is set for a former Alabama nurse charged with murder in the death of her husband, who authorities say was poisoned.

WHNT-TV reports that a judge scheduled the trial of 35-year-old Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello to begin Oct. 4. The case already has been delayed several times.

A friend reported Jim Cappello missing in 2018. Nikki Cappello went in for questioning, and police found the man’s body in the garage of their home after obtaining a search warrant.

Authorities determined the man had been poisoned and Cappello was charged with murder. She pleaded not guilty last year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES