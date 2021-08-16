Trial set for Alabama nurse charged in husband’s poisoning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A new trial date is set for a former Alabama nurse charged with murder in the death of her husband, who authorities say was poisoned.

WHNT-TV reports that a judge scheduled the trial of 35-year-old Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello to begin Oct. 4. The case already has been delayed several times.

A friend reported Jim Cappello missing in 2018. Nikki Cappello went in for questioning, and police found the man’s body in the garage of their home after obtaining a search warrant.

Authorities determined the man had been poisoned and Cappello was charged with murder. She pleaded not guilty last year.