Trial of Limestone County sheriff paused amid questions about witness

FILE – In this July, 9, 2008 file photo, Limestone County, Ala., Sheriff Mike Blakely speaks to the media following the crash of a small airplane. Blakely, who is in his 10th term in office, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, on multiple theft and ethics charges, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office. (Kim Rynders/Athens News Courier via AP)

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A judge has delayed the theft and ethics trial of a north Alabama sheriff after prosecutors from the state attorney general’s office presented testimony from a witness who also is under investigation.

Judge Pamela Baschab told lawyers from both sides in the trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely to return to court Tuesday after filing legal briefs with their positions about the use of the witness, Trent Willis.

Willis testified for the state, but a prosecutor revealed he’s under investigation before cross examination began.

The judge denied a defense request for a mistrial but told the prosecution and defense to file motions about Willis’ testimony before the trial resumed.