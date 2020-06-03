Trauma response training now offered in the state by Alabama Department of Mental Health

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) announced the addition of 19 new Nationally Certified Trauma Trainers in the state of Alabama to offer trauma-informed response training throughout the state.
The certification is provided by the Substance Abuse Mental Health Service Administration’s (SAMHSA) GAINS Center for Behavioral Health and Justice Transformation. ADMH was one of 10 communities chosen nationally to participate in the trauma-informed care experience and this training includes seven ADMH staff members.
The training, “How Being Trauma-Informed Improves Criminal Justice System Responses,” helps educate criminal justice professionals about the impact of trauma and how to develop trauma-informed responses.
During the four-hour highly interactive training, professionals increase their understanding of trauma, create an awareness of the impact of trauma on behavior, and develop trauma-informed responses.
This is tailored to community-based criminal justice professionals including:
- community correction (probation, parole, and pretrial services officers)
- court personnel
- police
- behavioral health care providers
- other human service providers
Trauma informed responses can help to avoid re-traumatizing individuals, and thereby increase safety for all, decrease recidivism, and promote support recovery of justice-involved individuals with serious mental illness and substance use issues. Partnerships across the systems can also help to link individuals to trauma-informed services and treatment for trauma.Nicole Walden, ADMH Director of Substance Abuse Treatment
SAMHSA recognizes the majority of people who have behavioral health issues and are involved with the justice system have significant histories of trauma and exposure to personal and community violence.
Traumatic events can include:
- physical and sexual abuse
- neglect
- bullying
- community-based violence
- disaster
- terrorism
- war
According to the SAMHSA, such experiences can challenge a person’s capacity for recovery, pose barriers to accessing services, and result in an increased risk of interacting with the criminal justice system.
For more information about receiving training for your agency or your community, you can reach out to one of the following contacts below:
|Jill Bates
AIDS Alabama
Phone: 205-427-9104
Email: jill.bates@aidsalabama.org
|Camille Jones
Social Worker, Birmingham Municipal Court
Phone: 205-254-2447
Email: cdjones890@yahoo.com
|Yakima Burch
Treatment Services Coordinator
Aletheia House
Phone: 205-324-6502
Email: yburch@specialkindofcaring.org
|Stacey Lee
Program Coordinator, Alabama Department of Mental Health
Phone: 334-451-6788
Email: Stacey.lee@mh.alabama.gov
|Pamela Butler
Coordinator of Peer Services, Alabama Department of Mental Health
Phone: 205-383-8467
Email:pamela.butler@mh.alabmama.gov
|Dana McCreless
Q/A Program Administrator, Community Justice Programs University of Alabama at Birmingham, Department of Psychiatry and Neurobiology
Phone: 205-917-3780 ext. 248
Email: danamccreless@uabmc.edu
|Luciana Coleman
Program Manager, Alabama Department of Mental Health
Phone: 334-517-5903
Email:luciana.coleman@mh.alabma.gov
|Debbi Sims Metzger
Program Manager, Alabama Department of Mental Health
Phone: 334-322-0160
Email: debbi.sims@mh.alabama.gov
|Keisha Kennedy
Director of Behavioral Health, Aletheia House
Phone: 205-229-7534
Email:kkennedy@specialkindofcaring.com
|Denice Morris
Program Manager, Alabama Department of Mental Health
Phone: 334-242-1707
Email: denice.morris@mh.alabama.gov
|Stephen Bailey Davis
Director of Community Justice Programs, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Department of Psychiatry and Neurobiology
Phone: 205-427-9870
Email:stephen.davis@uabm.edu
|Madalyn Roberts
Social Worker, Birmingham Municipal Court
Phone: 205-254-2447
Email: Madalyn.Roberts@birminghamal.gov
|Meta Eatman
Alabama Pardons and Parole
Phone: 205-305-1426
Email: Meta.Eatman@paroles.alabama.gov
|Yvonne Thomas
Director, Connecting Creative Communities
Phone: 317-501-7209
Email: yk1qt@yahoo.com
|Gloria Howard
Chief Operating Officer, Aletheia House
Phone: 205-533-6014
Email: ghoward@specialkindofcaring.org
|Tunja Tolbert
Outreach Specialist, R.O.S.S.
Phone: 334-207-0061
Email: ross4us.trtolbert@gmail.com
|Brooke Whitfield
Program Manager, Alabama Department of Mental Health
Phone: 334-399-5215
Email: brooke.whitfield@mh.alabama.gov
|Bethany Tyree
Clinical Director, CED Fellowship House, Inc.
Phone: 256-458-4463
Email: bethanyttyree@yahoo.com
|Nicole Walden
Director, Substance Abuse Treatment Services Alabama Department of Mental Health
Phone: 334-353-7248
Email: nicole.walden@mh.alabama.gov
