Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression Twenty Two forms in the Gulf.

Tracking the Tropics…to the Gulf we go first…There is yet another area of interest likely to become a tropical storm within the next 2-5 days. Right now, very little has changed as this area of low pressure swirls over the western Gulf.

Tropical Depression Twenty Two formed tonight and it will meander northward on Friday and Saturday. This will produce rain potentially late Sunday into Monday for the southern coast of Texas

Right now, TD 22 will strengthen to a Tropical Storm on Friday and may even become a Category 1 storm before landfall near Brownsville, Texas. The storm will have little, if any impact at all along the central Gulf coast.

