SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten.

Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent much of Tuesday picking up the pieces of their past. The church they grew up in, the historic Reformed Presbyterian Church in downtown Selma was destroyed by the tornado.

“Everybody who used to come to the church and has left, when they see it now, they are heartbroken as well, bring them to tears as well as we are,” Woodson said.

Billy Young, president of the Selma City Council, is on the front lines of the cleanup and recovery. He said that while the devastation is great, the love shown to the city is much greater.

“The love that we’ve gotten from people, all 50 states has truly been phenomenal and we are appreciative of it,” Young said.

One event that brings the world to Selma every year is the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in March to mark the anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Former Alabama State Senator Hank Sanders said that despite the challenges the city is facing, the jubilee has never been more important.

“It’s more important than ever that the bridge crossing jubilee be held because it will help build Selma back,” Sanders said.

Sanders said Jubilee events will begin March 2 with every expectation that they will go as planned.