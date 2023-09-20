AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University swimmer, considered one of the best in the NCAA, has been arrested on allegations of rape.

Rising Auburn senior Reid Mikuta was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility on Tuesday under the name Christopher Reid Mikuta, accused of rape in the first degree.

According to court documents Mikuta’s arrest was a result of an August 2023 Lee County Grand Jury indictment, which states the grand jury believes “Christopher Reid Mikuta did on or about December 9, 2022, engage in sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.”

The indictment was filed September 1, 2023.

WRBL has reached out to the Auburn police department for more information. We are told police have no comment at this time. We have also requested a statement from Auburn University Athletics.

According to Swim Swam, Mikuta, a North Carolina native, was taking an Olympic redshirt next season to “revitalize his training regimen before resuming his fourth year of collegiate eligibility in 2024-25.”