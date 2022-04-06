(STACKER) – Each summer, the National Basketball Association’s annual Draft shines a light on the top college and international players looking to enter the pros—and it also affords professional teams the opportunity to improve their roster by bringing in young talent and strengthening the key offensive and defensive skills necessary to put together a winning record.

Presently, the draft consists of two rounds, and qualifying players must either be college graduates or have declared their intent to refuse further college eligibility (in the case of underclassmen) in order to enter. International players of at least 22 years of age can also qualify, while those younger must adhere to the underclassmen rule of declaring their own eligibility.

The organization and rulemaking for the NBA Draft have changed somewhat since the process began in 1947; the most significant change in recent years came in 2006, when it was decided by the league that high school players would no longer be eligible immediately following graduation, but must instead wait one year and reach age 19 before becoming eligible. Known as the “one-and-done rule,” this shift in drafting policy remains controversial; in fact, the league is aiming for the 2022 draft as a forum to do away with the rule and reduce the age of eligibility to 18, thus allowing high school players to enter immediately after graduation, with no gap year requirement.

It is interesting to think that, had the one-and-done come into play earlier, top draft picks like LeBron James (2003) and Dwight Howard (2004) might have instead opted for a college career before going pro, changing the landscape of the league during those years of absence. Yet, rule-changing notwithstanding, the NBA Draft retains its power to change the face of the game and help ailing teams transform themselves into championship contenders.

With the next draft set for June 23, 2022, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NBA draft picks from Alabama, using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Before the 2022 draft class is decided, take a look back at the top picks from your neck of the woods down through NBA history.

San Antonio Spurs forward Robert Horry looks for a rebound against Phoenix Suns during the first half of their NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Monday, Dec. 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

#10. Robert Horry (PF/SF)

– Born: Andalusia, Alabama

– Draft pick: #11 overall in 1992

– Drafted by: Houston Rockets

– University: Alabama

– Years in NBA: 16

Washington Bullets’ guard Jeff Malone (24) backs off while guarding San Antonion Spurs’ George Gervin (44) during the first period of exhibition play at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Oct. 17, 1985. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

#9. Jeff Malone (SG)

– Born: Mobile, Alabama

– Draft pick: #10 overall in 1983

– Drafted by: Washington Bullets

– University: Mississippi State

– Years in NBA: 13

#8. Bill Green (C)

– Born: Gadsden, Alabama

– Draft pick: #9 overall in 1963

– Drafted by: Boston Celtics

– University: Colorado State

– Years in NBA: 0

Philadelphia 76ers Andrew Toney (22) passes off under the basket as Milwaukee Bucks Marques Johnson, left and Sidney Moncrief defend during first period NBA Semifinal playoff action, Wednesday, May 18, 1983, Philadelphia, Pa. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

#7. Andrew Toney (SG)

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama

– Draft pick: #8 overall in 1980

– Drafted by: Philadelphia 76ers

– University: Louisiana

– Years in NBA: 8

Kansas University’s Bud Stallworth happily cuts the net after the Jayhawks beat Drake in the final game of the NCAA midwest regional playoffs, 73-71, in Wichita, March 20, 1971. Happy fans signify that their team is number one. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter)

#6. Bud Stallworth (SF)

– Born: Hartselle, Alabama

– Draft pick: #7 overall in 1972

– Drafted by: Seattle SuperSonics

– University: Kansas

– Years in NBA: 5

The USA’s Charles Barkley slams a dunk shot during the second half of their preliminary round game with Germany at the XV Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Wednesday night, July 29, 1992. The USA team won, 111-68. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan)

#5. Charles Barkley (PF/SF)

– Born: Leeds, Alabama

– Draft pick: #5 overall in 1984

– Drafted by: Philadelphia 76ers

– University: Auburn

– Years in NBA: 16

Sacramento King’s DeMarcus Cousins goes up for a jumper during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

#4. DeMarcus Cousins (C)

– Born: Mobile, Alabama

– Draft pick: #5 overall in 2010

– Drafted by: Sacramento Kings

– University: Kentucky

– Years in NBA: 11

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Silas, left, tries to pass the ball after finding his path blocked by Kansas City forward Leon Douglas (13) in the first half of Wednesday night’s game in Kansas City, January 13, 1982. (AP Photo)

#3. Leon Douglas (C)

– Born: Leighton, Alabama

– Draft pick: #4 overall in 1976

– Drafted by: Detroit Pistons

– University: Alabama

– Years in NBA: 7

Indiana Pacers’ Chuck Person is seen in action in Indianapolis, Jan. 14, 1987. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

#2. Chuck Person (SF/PF)

– Born: Brantley, Alabama

– Draft pick: #4 overall in 1986

– Drafted by: Indiana Pacers

– University: Auburn

– Years in NBA: 13

#1. Derrick Coleman (PF/C)

– Born: Mobile, Alabama

– Draft pick: #1 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: New Jersey Nets

– University: Syracuse

– Years in NBA: 15