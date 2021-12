A sign hangs outside a T.J. Maxx store, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Police say a shopper at a TJ Maxx in east Alabama shot herself in the foot when her gun accidentally discharged.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the gunfire happened when she dropped the gun Monday afternoon in the TJ Maxx at the Tiger Town shopping center in Opelika.

The 55-year-old woman was taken to a hospital.