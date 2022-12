BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tickets are available now for the annual Hangout Music Festival on Alabama’s Gulf Shores.

Headliners for this year’s event include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X and many more. The music festival held will be from May 19-21.

Tickets can be purchased online through the music festival’s official website.