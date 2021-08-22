Three drowning deaths in Gulf Shores in less than a week

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — In less than a week, three people drowned in the Gulf of Mexico in South Baldwin County. Even with another surf warning Sunday morning, the flags at the main public beach in Gulf Shores were yellow. They denote somewhat calmer conditions than we’ve seen in recent days.

“I got into the water yesterday and it was throwing me around like a ragdoll, I’m about 150 lbs and I couldn’t, it was just throwing me around everywhere man,” said Tyler James from Kentucky. The rough surf claiming the lives of three men in just days.

Tuesday two brothers drowned in Gulf Shores after being pulled by strong currents. Just days later, a 19-year-old man was knocked down by a wave in Fort Morgan prompting a search around the peninsula. His body was found late Friday night.

Swimmers I spoke with say they always try to monitor conditions before getting into the water.

“Obviously we always check the flags and check with locals, the locals know and we always go into the water in groups, no one goes into the water alone,” said visitor Amber Airosa. Other vacationers also limit their time in the water.

“I don’t go very far because I don’t have good balance so I make sure someone goes with me,” said Ruth Deason. The tragedies happening as a new school year begins in this region and the traditional summer tourism season winds down.