3 Auburn football players test positive for coronavirus

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — As the Auburn University football team returns for voluntary workouts, three players have tested positive for COVID-19.
Players returned to campus last Thursday and took the COVID-19 test on Monday.
Auburn’s head coach, Gus Malzahn says if players test positive for the virus they are moved to another dorm and adhere to a different protocol. He also adds that the team doctor is “well on top of that.”
The three players are currently self-isolating.
Auburn is not the only college team to have players test positive for coronavirus. Earlier this week, five University of Alabama players test positive for the virus.
