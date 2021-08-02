‘This is the saddest day for me’: COVID-19 forces LuLu’s in Gulf Shores to temporarily close

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — LuLu’s restaurant, a popular restaurant in Gulf Shores, will be temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

On Monday, restaurant management announced on Facebook they would be temporarily closing through Aug. 9 due to COVID-19. Lucy Buffett, sister of singer Jimmy Buffett, owns and operates the restaurant in south Baldwin County.

“To our beloved patrons – Well, here we go again. COVID infections are racing among our staff to the point that we did do not have enough team members to operate today; that is a simple truth. Folks, this is serious business and for the health and safety of my LuLu’s family and our beloved customers, we are closing our Gulf Shores restaurant today, August 2, 2021. We are taking a pause to evaluate the best way to navigate this next phase of COVID.

“We are shooting to reopen on Monday, August 9, 2021. Check back here for updates. This is the saddest day for me in the history of LuLu’s. My primary concern is for you and your well-being during these crazy times. We appreciate your patience and your support. Thank you and stay safe out there.”