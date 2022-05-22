(WHNT) — The most popular baby names in Alabama didn’t change much from previous years, according to newly released data from the Social Security Administration.

The agency reported William to once again be the most popular name for baby boys in Alabama, while Olivia knocked off Ava for the most popular name for girls.

Here are the top ten names for girls and boys in Alabama last year:

Boys

William John James Noah Elijah Liam Asher Henry Oliver Grayson

When compared to the previous year, 2020, the names for Alabama boys most remain the same. However, names like Mason and Jackson were kicked out this year in favor of Asher and Grayson. The names that follow the top 10 list include: Carter, Samuel, Michael, Hudson, and Waylon.

Girls

Olivia Ava Amelia Charlotte Emma Harper Elizabeth Evelyn Mary Ella

Ava took the runner-up spot in 2021 to Olivia, which was in second place in 2020. Other names that were omitted from 2021’s list that made it the previous year include Paisley and Isabella; however, both of those still made the top 20.

You can see the full list of Alabama’s favorite baby names in 2021 here. To see the list of 2021’s most popular baby names nationwide, visit ssa.gov.