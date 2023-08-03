ALABAMA (NEXSTAR) – More than 700,000 vehicles are stolen in any given year, but not all cars are equal targets.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) analyzed federal crime data to determine which cars and trucks were most frequently reported stolen across each state in 2022. In Alabama, the 2005 to 2007 full-size models of the Ford Pickup and Chevy Pickup trucks took the top spots by a landslide.

It’s no surprise thieves target Chevy and Ford pickups – they are abundant. The Ford F-Series and the Chevy Silverado were the two top-selling vehicles last year, according to Car and Driver.

According to the NICB analysis, the top 10 most stolen vehicles in the Yellowhammer state include:

#3 – Dodge Charger (2020)

#4 – Toyota Camry (2018)

#5 – Honda Accord (2007)

#6 – Nissan Altima (2005, 2007)

#7 – Dodge Challenger (2020)

#8 – Hyundai Sonata (2011)

#9 – GMC Full-Size Pickup (2008)

#10 – Chevrolet Tahoe (2003)

In 2022, reports of vehicle thefts rose 7% over the previous year, the NICB said, adding that the most frequently stolen vehicles in 2022 across the entire country included Honda Civics, Honda Accords, Hyundai Sonatas, Hyundai Elantras, Kia Optimas, Toyota Camrys, GMC pickup (full size) and Honda CR-Vs.

“Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than one million vehicles stolen last year,” said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe.

The FBI reported an estimated $6.4 billion was lost to vehicle theft in 2019, the last year of available data.

“There are some commonsense steps to keep cars from being stolen. First, remove valuables from the vehicle or lock them out of sight. Next, lock the doors, roll the windows all the way up, and don’t leave your keys or key fob in the car,” Glawe said.