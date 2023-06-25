(NEXSTAR) – The average steakhouse usually specializes in all the foods your cardiologist warns you about: large portions of red meat, gooey mac and cheese, towers of fried onion rings, and various vegetables that have been generously creamed (corn or spinach, mostly) before reaching your table.
For the sake of your next angiogram, you probably shouldn’t eat these foods on a regular basis. But if you’re dead-set on disregarding your doctor’s advice, you should at least break your diet at a steakhouse that gets rave reviews.
To help you find the best of the best, Nexstar has asked the analysts at Yelp to determine the top-ranked restaurants within the site’s “steakhouse” category. Using their extensive database of user-generated restaurant ratings, Yelp’s team ultimately identified the best-reviewed chophouses in each state based on the collective tastes of the Yelp community.
Ready to dig in? Take a look below at Yelp’s top-rated steakhouses in every state — many of which have a lovely fish option packed with omega-3s, if you’re so inclined:
- Alabama – Jesse’s Restaurant in Magnolia Springs
- Alaska – AJ’s Old Town Steakhouse in Homer
- Arizona – Cholla Prime Steakhouse & Lounge in Scottsdale
- Arkansas – Lost Creek Grill in Hot Springs
- California – Little Brazil Steakhouse in Elk Grove
- Colorado – CO Ranch House in Glenwood Springs
- Connecticut – Max Downtown in Hartford
- Delaware – 1776 Steakhouse in Rehoboth Beach
- Washington, D.C. – St. Anselm
- Florida – La Cosecha Argentinian Steakhouse in Medley
- Georgia – Passador Brazilian Steakhouse in Alpharetta
- Hawaii – Tanaka of Tokyo East in Honolulu
- Idaho – Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood in Boise
- Illinois – Penumbra in Chicago
- Indiana – Tony’s of Indianapolis in Indianapolis
- Iowa – RC Brazilian Steakhouse in Davenport
- Kansas – Hickok’s Steakhouse in Hays
- Kentucky – Shades Cafe & Steak House in Middlesboro
- Louisiana – 2Johns in Bossier City
- Maine – The Lost Fire – Kennebunkport
- Maryland – Theo’s Steak, Sides & Spirits in St. Michaels
- Massachusetts – Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough
- Michigan – Bowdie’s Chophouse in Lansing
- Minnesota – Grill Hall Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse in Maple Grove
- Mississippi – The Rustler in Meridian
- Missouri – Hamilton’s Urban Steakhouse and Bourbon Bar in St. Louis
- Montana – The Continental Divide in Ennis
- Nebraska – North 40 Chophouse in North Platte
- Nevada – Primal Steakhouse in Las Vegas
- New Hampshire – Hanover Street Chophouse in Manchester
- New Jersey – James On Main in Hackettstown
- New Mexico – Antiquity Restaurant in Albuquerque
- New York – 4 Charles Prime Rib in New York City
- North Carolina – Steak 48 in Charlotte
- North Dakota – Pirogue Grille in Bismarck
- Ohio – The Precinct in Cincinnati
- Oklahoma – The Hamilton Supperette and Lounge in Oklahoma City
- Oregon – Bos Taurus in Bend
- Pennsylvania – Barclay Prime in Philadelphia
- Rhode Island – Mill’s Tavern in Providence
- South Carolina – Fire and Smoke Gastropub in Myrtle Beach
- South Dakota – Powder House Restaurant in Keystone
- Tennessee – Porch and Parlor in Memphis
- Texas – SP Brazilian Steakhouse in Lakeway
- Utah – Balcony One in Virgin
- Vermont – Ye Olde Tavern in Manchester
- Virginia – Aracosia McLean in McLean
- Washington – Frasers Gourmet Hideaway in Oak Harbor
- West Virginia – Laury’s Restaurant in Charleston
- Wisconsin – Eddie Martini’s in Wauwatosa
- Wyoming – Miners & Stockmen’s Steakhouse & Spirits in Hartville
It should be noted that Yelp’s analysts based their findings not just on the quality of the ratings and reviews of each steakhouse, but also the “total volume” of reviews — meaning newer steakhouses may be underrepresented.
Even still, the top-ranked steakhouse in the entire country — identified by a Yelp representative as Penumbra in Chicago, Illinois — has made quite the impact with diners since opening less than a decade ago in 2016: In addition to its latest honor, Yelp once ranked Penumbra as the most “romantic” restaurant in the country back in 2019.
“I’m very happy [the customers] enjoy it,” Penumbra owner Rita Vargas told Nexstar.
More information on each of Yelp’s top-rated steakhouses, including a handy map and photos of their dishes, can be found in Yelp’s online collection.