SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — On a hot Sunday morning in Selma, she stood out in a crowd of thousands.

Shoulder to shoulder, the woman stood for hours, waiting to see Kamala Harris, the first Black, first woman Vice President of the United States, speak at the foot of the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.

The Black woman wore a denim jacket with an orange shirt underneath. She wore a straw hat with two pink flowers fastened on the top.

In the noisy crowd, it was difficult to hear her speak, but I could tell she wanted my attention. She didn’t yell or wave me down. She looked me straight in the eyes. I couldn’t look away.

She asked if I could take her picture with my camera. She wanted to be seen — to be remembered on this important day.

I was in Selma with CBS 42’s Nicole Cook to cover the annual commemoration of Bloody Sunday, the day in 1965 when Alabama State Troopers met nonviolent marchers, kneeling in prayer, with the billy club.

Fifty-seven years later, I stood waiting for Vice President Harris to speak, taking a photograph of a Black woman that was there on Sunday, at that bridge, to bear witness to history.

But in the din of the crowd, as more and more onlookers pushed between us, I lost track of her. She had already been too far away to hear well, but I hoped to keep an eye on her and speak to her after the Vice President’s speech. I wasn’t so lucky.

On Thursday night, I posted her photo on Twitter, asking readers to retweet the image in the hopes of finding this mystery woman and providing her with a copy of her photo.

Twitter, I need your help. On Sunday in Selma, this woman stood for hours in the heat to see @VP Kamala Harris. She asked me to take her picture. She wanted to be seen – to be remembered on such a historic day. I wasn't able to get her contact info. Retweet this & let's find her. pic.twitter.com/PfJgfqjjO7 — Lee Hedgepeth (@lee_hedgepeth) March 11, 2022

By Friday, the photo has been shared over 10,000 times. Many people quickly became invested in helping to find “the Pink Flower lady.”

“Beautiful,” Maya Harris, the Vice President’s sister, replied to the photo.

The woman in the photograph has, Harris did in her speech on Sunday, summoned “the spirit of Selma.”

“We are their legacy,” Harris said on Sunday. “The legacy of those who are with us today.”

The woman in the pink hat was glad to be among them.

CBS 42 has not been able to locate the woman yet, but with your help, we hope to find her, provide her with the photo, and share with her the hundreds of messages of love and hope sent her way in this process.

If you know the woman, please have her reach out to us or reach out to us yourself with any information.

You can contact CBS 42’s Lee Hedgepeth at lhedgepeth@cbs42.com or on Twitter @lee_hedgepeth.