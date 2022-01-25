The future of Dothan’s historic Moody Building

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — With the city of Dothan and Houston County focusing their efforts on revitalizing downtown, a historic building is set to get a much-needed facelift.

Just a few blocks away from downtown Dothan is the Moody Building, a former hospital that will soon be home to 19 new senior apartments. These apartments are set to make way for even more development in the area.

This is why people in the neighborhood, like Mackroyce Corbitt Jr., are looking forward to the improvements. Specializing in graphic-web design, printing, and promotional items, Corbitt operates his business just a short distance from the historic Moody building.

“Community reinvestment, it is a wonderful thing,” Corbitt said. “I am looking forward to seeing the wonderful changes it is going to bring to our community.”

Alice Street has been home to Corbitt’s business since the late ’90s, and he believes revitalizing the building into something new is long overdue.

“It’s all about maintaining and keeping our history,” he said. “Keeping the look and feel, but at the same time advancing and improving on that.”

Corbitt believes once people start seeing the building come back to life, it will inspire others to take an interest.

“I am actually interested in seeing some more revitalization in this area,” he said. “Improving not only the businesses but as well as the homes in this area.”

That interest is why he has made his own investment, buying a property just a few lots from his business in hopes to bring more resources to an often overlooked part of town.

“We believe partnering with the city, our other municipalities, our surrounding counties, is the best way to get things done,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said. “The most economically and in the best manner.”

Built in 1913, the Moody Building has a special meaning to many people in the Wiregrass. This is why partnerships between the city and county are crucial to revitalizing historic eyesores into hope for the future.

“It will revitalize that whole block and historic structure, but we also believe it will help with housing availability,” Culver said.

Corbitt said the city and county shouldn’t stop at just the Moody Building. He said the whole neighborhood could use a whole lot of TLC.

“Maybe even taking an interest in helping improve our community,” Corbitt said. “Making it a lot better for the library, for the Moody Building as well what we are trying to do right here on my block.”

The city and county are also planning on building a 39-unit apartment complex next to the Moody Building and also a one-stop veterans center.

Renovations and construction on these three new developments will most likely not get underway until 2023 due to the application for a historic tax credit.