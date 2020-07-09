ALEA investigates eight deaths during 4th of July weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated eight deaths during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

ALEA troopers in the Marine Patrol Division investigated two drownings, and troopers in the Highway Patrol Division investigated six traffic fatalities. All of the fatal incidents occurred from 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3, to midnight Sunday, July 5.

One of the drownings occurred on Lake Martin in Elmore County and the other occurred on Logan Martin Dam located in Talladega County.

“One death on Alabama waterways or roadways is one too many,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor

said. “The dangers of driving or boating under the influence pose a serious threat to motorists

throughout the year. We continue to urge everyone to be safe while boating or driving, and to

drive defensively. Expect the unexpected.”

Troopers also arrested six individuals for boating under the influence during the Fourth of July weekend. Five of the six individuals killed in traffic crashes were not wearing seatbelts. The sixth person was illegally operating an ATV on a public road without a helmet at the time of the crash.

These deadly crashes occurred in Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Mobile, and Walker counties.

ALEA Troopers, also participated in the national anti-DUI campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,

and arrested 38 individuals for driving under the influence.

LATEST POSTS