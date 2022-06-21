BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama’s 2022 primary runoff elections. All times are local (CT).

7:35 p.m.

Early results from the runoff elections show Yolanda Rochelle Flowers with nearly 86% of the votes in the Democratic gubernatorial race.

Katie Britt has a commanding 39-point lead over Mo Brooks with 1% of the total votes being reported. Wes Allen leads the Secretary of State race and Andrew Sorrell has an advantage over Stan Cooke in the State Auditor race.

7 p.m.

The majority of polls in Alabama have closed as voters turn in their selections in a handful of runoff races from May’s primary election.

Precinct 1110 in Birmingham has announced it will remain open to voters in that district until 8:30 p.m. as ballots were not readily available when the polls opened at 7 a.m.

Candidates in these races will only need the majority of votes to move on to the general election or win outright if no candidates in another party qualified.